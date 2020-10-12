Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000964 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031122 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

