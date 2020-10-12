STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

