Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $263.53 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $1,364,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,576 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,651. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

