Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.