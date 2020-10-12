Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

SEOAY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.