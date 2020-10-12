Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $808.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

