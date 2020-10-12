Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €68.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.55 ($84.17).

ETR:SAX opened at €69.95 ($82.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.33. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.79.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

