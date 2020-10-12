Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €19.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.35 ($19.24).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €14.54 ($17.11) on Thursday. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -33.74.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.