Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $28.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 250,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Sunoco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Sunoco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

