TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

