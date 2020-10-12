TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (TARS) Announces October 16th IPO

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (TARS) is planning to raise $80 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $300.8 million.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Raymond James acted as the underwriters for the IPO and LifeSci Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann were co-managers.

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address large market opportunities initially in ophthalmic conditions where there are limited treatment alternatives. Our lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 that is being developed for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, which is referred to as Demodex blepharitis. Blepharitis (“Blephar” is a reference to eyelid and “itis” is a reference to inflammation) is a condition characterized by inflammation of the eyelid margin, redness and ocular irritation, including a specific type of eyelash dandruff called collarettes in Demodex blepharitis. The healthy interaction of the eyelid and the surface of the eyeball is crucial to ocular health. Poorly controlled and progressive blepharitis can lead to worsening of corneal damage over time and, in extreme cases, blindness. According to published studies, there are an estimated 20 million patients in the United States who suffer from blepharitis, with approximately 45%, or approximately nine million, of cases caused by Demodex infestation. To date, we have completed four Phase 2 trials for TP-03 in Demodex blepharitis, all of which met their primary, secondary and/or exploratory endpoints, as applicable, and during which TP-03 was well tolerated. We have commenced our Phase 2b/3 trial, Saturn-1, in September 2020, and intend to commence our Phase 3 trial, Saturn-2, in 2021, both with primary and secondary endpoints consistent with those of our Europa and Io Phase 2 trials. If successful, we expect these trials to support the submission of a new drug application, or NDA, to the Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, for TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Furthermore, we intend to pursue marketing authorizations in jurisdictions outside the United States, including Europe and Japan. We believe that, if approved, TP-03 has the potential to be the first FDA-approved therapeutic and become the standard of care for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. “.

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 12 employees. The company is located at 15440 Laguna Canyon Road, Suite 160 Irvine, California 92618 and can be reached via phone at (949) 409-9820 or on the web at http://www.tarsusrx.com.

