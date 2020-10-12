Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $724.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

