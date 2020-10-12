TD Securities Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $165.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.