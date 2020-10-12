TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

TTGT stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $341,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $6,042,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,962 shares of company stock worth $23,019,109. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TechTarget by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.