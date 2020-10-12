Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEN. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 814,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $522.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.89.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

