TerraCredit (CREDIT) One Day Volume Hits $241,196.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $390,921.89 and approximately $241,196.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00051620 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,182 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

