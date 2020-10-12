Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.35.

TCBI stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

