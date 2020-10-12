Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 189.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

