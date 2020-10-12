The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. ValuEngine downgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 206,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,844. The stock has a market cap of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

