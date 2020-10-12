The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $27.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.89. 621,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,666,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 302,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

