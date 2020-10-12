THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 51.3% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $10,123.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LBank, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

