Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 485.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

