Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $435.73.

Shares of TTD opened at $613.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.69. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $620.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 247.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.