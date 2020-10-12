TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $225,135.72 and approximately $21,965.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00273246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00098661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01468137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155467 BTC.

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

