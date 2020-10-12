Truist Begins Coverage on Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.77. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,539 shares of company stock worth $1,325,083. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

