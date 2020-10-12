Truist Begins Coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARQT. BidaskClub cut I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $24.14 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $921.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,641.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $741,230 in the last ninety days.

About I-Mab

