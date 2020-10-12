Truist Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $623.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Truist from $550.00 to $623.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,848,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.96 and a 200-day moving average of $395.13. The company has a market cap of $351.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

