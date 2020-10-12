TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,053. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TUI will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

