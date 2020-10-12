Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,871 shares of company stock valued at $19,403,253. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

