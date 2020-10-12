Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. 2,019,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,445. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after buying an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after buying an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 540,247 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

