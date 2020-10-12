UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.70 and a 200-day moving average of €31.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

