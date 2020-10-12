Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unitil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

UTL stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $616.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unitil by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

