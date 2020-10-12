UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $387,404.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, OTCBTC and BigONE. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00273788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.01467429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155404 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

