Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMRX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.