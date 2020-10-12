Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $463.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

