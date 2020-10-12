Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) versus Greencore Group (NYSE:GNCGY) Financial Comparison

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Greencore Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greencore Group and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Utz Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Utz Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greencore Group and Utz Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $1.85 billion 0.32 $135.32 million $0.81 6.48 Utz Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.78

Greencore Group has higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands. Greencore Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utz Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Greencore Group pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Utz Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greencore Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Summary

Greencore Group beats Utz Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties. The company sells its products through grocery and other retailers, including supermarkets. Greencore Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.