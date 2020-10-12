Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALPQ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $0.06 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:VALPQ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 237.15%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valaris will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

