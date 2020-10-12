Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,123 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit