Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,123 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

