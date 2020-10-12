VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $249,075.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,480.45 or 1.00074685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001358 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00129900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020788 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,110,568 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.