Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

VICR opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 34.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

