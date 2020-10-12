Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:VIR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 684,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $619,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,957 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

