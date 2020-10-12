Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.61.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.