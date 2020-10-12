Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 177.81 ($2.32).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 111.16 ($1.45) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

