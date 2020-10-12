Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $2,751,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 51,215 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.