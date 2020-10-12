Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €37.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.79. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

