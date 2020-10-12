WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

WRTBY stock remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

