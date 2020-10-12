WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives $91.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 677,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,323. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after buying an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $20,735,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

