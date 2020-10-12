Wing (WING) One Day Volume Tops $5.51 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $5.51 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be bought for $18.52 or 0.00161647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00272158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.01472715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

