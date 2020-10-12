WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 863.46 ($11.28).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 669.20 ($8.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 602.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.59%.

In other news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,753.04).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Read More: Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (LON:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit