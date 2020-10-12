WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 863.46 ($11.28).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 669.20 ($8.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 602.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.59%.

In other news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,753.04).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

