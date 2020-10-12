Xaya Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,433,668 coins and its circulating supply is 44,291,541 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.